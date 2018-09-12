Man swallows needle in strawberry

The needle allegedly found in strawberries purchased from Woolworths at northside Brisbane. Pic: Supplied.

A SHOCK find of sewing needles in a punnet of strawberries has led to the line being temporarily removed by Woolworths.

A 21-year-old Burpengary man who bit into a strawberry with a needle inside on Monday said he ended up in hospital after swallowing part of it.

"When I bit into one I felt like a sharp snap and my knee jerk reaction was to swallow and what was left was half a sewing needle," he said

"I'm just in shock, you don't expect that."

The young man said he suffered abdominal pain after swallowing the needle but that when he had an Xray at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital nothing was found.

A Woolworths spokesperson said the brand has been "temporarily withdrawn" from shelves wherever they are supplied.

"Woolworths takes food safety very seriously and we are looking into these claims with our supplier," a statement said.

Queensland Police and Queensland Health are expected to address the media about the issue.