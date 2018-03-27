Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man swallowed by escalator
Offbeat

Man swallowed by escalator in terrifying footage

by Ally Foster
27th Mar 2018 7:02 AM

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a man was swallowed by an escalator as a hole unexpectedly opened up beneath him.

The video shows dozens of people walking down the seemingly broken escalator during rush hour at Ayazaga Metro station in Istanbul, Turkey.

As the man, named by local media as Mehmet Ali Erik, hops on the escalator suddenly jolts to life causing a section to collapse, pushing the man into the hole before the metal stairs close over the top of him.

Mehmet was reportedly trapped in the hole for an hour and was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued by firefighters.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality stated that a warning sign has been put up near the broken escalator, though it failed to stop people from using it.

accident cctv editors picks escalator rescue viral video
News Corp Australia
BREAKING: Person injured in logging incident

BREAKING: Person injured in logging incident

Breaking Emergency services are responding to reports of a logging accident on a rural property

  • 27th Mar 2018 3:57 PM
'Offensive, sexist': Is it time to get tough on Wicked vans?

'Offensive, sexist': Is it time to get tough on Wicked vans?

News Call to ban "horrendous" slogans after grandmother's outrage

BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

News 16-page feature looks at what we've learnt and how we've recovered

Guide: What to take and what to leave at home for Bluesfest

Guide: What to take and what to leave at home for Bluesfest

Whats On What's the deal with bags, chairs and pets? Here are the answers

Local Partners