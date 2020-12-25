Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
Crime

Man survives alleged ‘throat slashing’

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 3:22 PM

A man will face court after he allegedly tried to kill another man he knew by cutting his throat in Wollongong.

The 63-year-old male victim was inside his Mathews Street home when the accused, aged 31, confronted him in the bedroom at about 9.20pm on Thursday, allegedly armed with a knife.

According to NSW Police, the younger man put the victim in a headlock and cut his throat.

The injured man was able to fight him off and escape before driving himself to Wollongong Hospital where police were alerted to the incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers attended a Corrimal Street home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV).

He was refused bail and was expected to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man survives alleged 'throat slashing'

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here’s some tips on how to get a Boxing Day bargain

        Premium Content Here’s some tips on how to get a Boxing Day bargain

        News DO YOUR research, compare prices, keep calm and ask for the best deal can help you snag a great bargain on Boxing Day.

        Police take an “elfie” at the airport

        Premium Content Police take an “elfie” at the airport

        News 'We love it when elves comply with public health orders'

        • 25th Dec 2020 2:53 PM
        “Numerous rescues” at beaches

        Premium Content “Numerous rescues” at beaches

        News A TWEET from Surf Lifesaving FNC is urging people to be aware of unstable beach...

        • 25th Dec 2020 2:14 PM
        Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

        Premium Content Will the Northern Rivers have a wet Christmas?

        News BOM’s experts weigh in on what weather to expect this Christmas period.