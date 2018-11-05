Menu
Man suffers serious injuries in mystery incident

Liana Turner
by
5th Nov 2018 1:10 PM

A MAN is being treated for serious injuries in a mysterious incident earlier today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was this afternoon tasked to transfer a man from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

In a statement, the helicopter service said the 49-year-old man had suffered head and chest injuries.

"Details on how the injuries happened were not provided at this time," the statement said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they had earlier been called to Goonellabah, where a man in his late 40s had been found with serious injuries.

The spokesman said the patient was laying on the road and would not or could not get up.

Police were called to the scene.

"He was bleeding from his face and back of the head," the spokesman said.

He said the man had a fractured elbow, "abrasions all over his body" and was initially taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said it was not known how the man sustained the injuries.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppers.com.au.

