Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been flown to hospital after falling off a roof.
A man has been flown to hospital after falling off a roof.
News

Man suffers serious injuries after falling off roof

23rd Mar 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suffered serious injuries after he fell off the roof of Fernleigh property on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance Service to a rural property at Fernleigh, south of Byron Bay.

"It was reported that a 70-year-old male had fallen from a roof and had received serious injuries," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

"The helicopter and critical care medical team landed on the property and assisted local ambulance paramedics treat the male prior to being road transported to the Lismore Base Hospital suffering serious injuries."

The man was escorted by the critical care medical team and was reported to be in a stable condition. 

westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Casino childcare operator before court again

        premium_icon Casino childcare operator before court again

        News LAST month the Casino childcare operator was found guilty of failing to report hazards to the authorities.

        Council puts $1.4m hinterland restaurant decision on hold

        premium_icon Council puts $1.4m hinterland restaurant decision on hold

        Council News STALL is about whether public lookout could be used for carparking.

        Why the region’s best swim teacher loves what she does

        premium_icon Why the region’s best swim teacher loves what she does

        News THE Northern Star asked readers to nominate and vote for the Northern Rivers’ best...

        How Northern Rivers business is offering an antidote to virus anxiety

        premium_icon How Northern Rivers business is offering an antidote to virus...

        News ONE popular tourist destination in the Byron Shire, and a big local employer with...