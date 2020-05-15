Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is fighting for life after he was based early this morning.
A man is fighting for life after he was based early this morning.
Crime

Man fights for life after brutal bashing

by Marcel Baum
15th May 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for his life after an alleged assault that required critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit at a Moreton Bay island early this morning.

A police spokesman said two people are assisting police after the alleged serious assault at a private residence on Lamb Island at around 12am this morning.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A police spokesman said a crime scene had been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man suffers serious head injuries in alleged assault

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Traffic lights approved for busy Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council has the funding to place a set of lights on this busy intersection in town.

        How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        premium_icon How China's blacklisting affects jobs at Casino meatworks

        News Meatworks boss explains how they will cope after ban

        Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        premium_icon Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        News A LOCAL real estate agency closed its doors suddenly in April, and now its head...

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.