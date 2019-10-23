Man suffers serious burns after throwing accelerant on fire

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to hospital suffering serious burns, after he threw accelerant onto a fire.

Around midnight last night, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded south of Lismore to Coraki where a man had reportedly thrown an accelerant onto a fire and suffered serious burns.

He was treated on scene by Ambulance NSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being flown directly to Royal Brisbane Hospital Burns Unit.

He was reported to be in a stable condition.