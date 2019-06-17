Menu
Man suffers serious arm injuries trapped in machine

Tara Miko
17th Jun 2019 8:41 AM
A MAN has suffered serious injuries to his arms in a workplace incident on the Southern Downs this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating an adult male with significant arm injuries at the Watters Rd business in Ballandean.

Crews were called to the incident at 7.52am.

The man suffered serious injuries to both arms after getting trapped in a machine at the workplace, however the type of machine involved was not known.

A rescue helicopter has been deployed to the Ballandean Soccer Club where it is expected to airlift the man to Brisbane.

He is in a serious condition.

ballandean queensland ambulance service southern downs
