The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have flown a 69-year-old male to hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter have flown a 69-year-old male to hospital Supplied

THE Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter was tasked to a motorcycle accident at Grevillea west of Kyogle this afternoon.

They responded to a 69-year-old male who sustained multiple injuries in the incident.

He has been transported to the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane.

A spokesperson from Westpac Helicopter said that the man was riding with a group of motorcyclists before the crash.

He is believed to be in a serious condition.