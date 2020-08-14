Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.
A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.
News

Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th Aug 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered a horror leg injury from a saw in a workplace incident.

Paramedics were called to the incident at a business on Southwood Rd, Stuart shortly before 10am on Friday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a serious condition.

It is the latest in a string of workplace-related incidents which have occurred around North Queensland this week.

Earlier today, a man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after falling from a truck at Garbutt.

On Thursday, a person was rushed to hospital after fuel ignited and caused them serious burns. The patient suffered burns to their chest, arms and face.

On Wednesday a man suffered serious injuries after falling off earthmoving equipment. The man was flown to Townsville University Hospital by the rescue helicopter. Workplace Health and Safety Queensland Inspectors were investigating.

Originally published as Man suffers horror saw injury at workplace

workplace injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        Premium Content Woman ‘haunted’ by horrific crash that killed her husband

        News AFTER the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter saved her life, Kirsty Stephenson is asking people to help them in return.

        • 14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Tributes flow after death of former Richmond Valley mayor

        Tributes flow after death of former Richmond Valley mayor

        News "He was a visionary, always thinking about town improvements"

        EXPLAINED: How the border changes affect Tweed Hospital

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How the border changes affect Tweed Hospital

        News Health District’s top boss squashed concerns hospital could close

        • 14th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        Premium Content Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        News POLICE allege the two men threatened staff of a licenced premises with a knife and...