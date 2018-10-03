Menu
CAR ACCIDENT: Paramedics transported a man to Mackay Base Hospital this morning with head injuries after he was involved in a traffic crash.
News

Man suffers head injury in early morning crash

Ashley Pillhofer
by
3rd Oct 2018 7:41 AM

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury in a single vehicle crash in Bucasia early this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police said a car was travelling on Mackay Bucasia Road when it veered into a damaged light pole in front of a business on a nearby street, about 2.37am.

Police said the car then travelled a further 100m before coming into contact with a tree on Jenvey Court.

Following the crash, a male patient was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

Police attended the hospital with the patient to take evidence to check if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a police spokeswoman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

