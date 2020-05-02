Menu
The Westpac Life Save Rescue Helicopter was called to Minnie Water this morning, after a young man suffered a five metre fall.
News

Man suffers head injury after five metre fall

Holly Cormack
2nd May 2020 11:35 AM
A young man is recovering in hospital after falling down a dune east of Grafton this morning (May 2).

At around 4am, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Minnie Waters, where a man had reportedly suffered a head injury after falling five metres down a dune.

The 18-year-old was treated on the scene by Ambulance Service NSW paramedics and the Westpac Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team, before being transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

He is currently in a stable condition.

