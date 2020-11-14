Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head laceration after being involved in an altercation at Byron Bay.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head laceration after being involved in an altercation at Byron Bay.
News

Man suffers head injury after disagreement gets out of hand

Cathy Adams
14th Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital after a disagreement between two groups of youths got out of hand in Byron Bay.

Police said the incident occurred at the bus stop on Jonson St, near Railway Park, at 9.25pm on Friday.

A couple of the youths became involved in an altercation, with one of the men taken to Tweed Heads hospital with a small laceration.

Police said the other person involved has been identified, and investigations are continuing.

assault byron bay northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        Premium Content YOU WISH: Xmas week in Byron could set you back $25,000

        News If you want to rub shoulders with the likes of Hollywood star Matt Damon this Christmas be prepared to pay top dollar.

        Why a former AFL player’s driving 1257km to coach local club

        Premium Content Why a former AFL player’s driving 1257km to coach local club

        Sport The former player said he ‘could not resist the exciting offer’

        Which golf clubs had an upswing in memberships this year?

        Premium Content Which golf clubs had an upswing in memberships this year?

        Sport COVID-19 was the driver behind people catching the golf bug

        Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        Premium Content Border control flagged stolen vehicle before alleged pursuit

        News POLICE will allege the vehicle fled back across the border at “excessive speed”.