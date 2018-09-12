Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Man suffers head injuries in Kinchant Dam crash

Melanie Plane
11th Sep 2018 7:31 AM

UPDATE 7.45AM: THE single occupant of a vehicle which rolled on Kinchant Dam Road this morning has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed the driver, a male, suffered minor head injuries and was transported in a stable condition.

BREAKING 7.30AM: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at Kinchant Dam.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed fire crews, ambulance and police were at the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Kinchant Dam Road.

"When we arrived, police were on scene but Queensland Ambulance Service were still on the way," the spokesman said.

"We provided initial treatment to the driver before QAS arrived."

Paramedics are currently treating one person at the scene.

