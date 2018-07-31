Menu
Man suffers burns, eye injury in workplace incident

31st Jul 2018 12:01 AM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety is investigating after a man was injured at a North Tivoli job site early yesterday morning.

Paramedics were called to a business on Mt Crosby Rd about 6am, following reports a 37-year-old man had sustained facial injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the man was treated for burns and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety said the incident was under investigation.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident at North Tivoli," he said.

"A 37-year-old male was taken to hospital with an eye injury following the incident involving a loader.

"WHSQ inspectors attended the scene."

Neither QAS nor Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at liberty for provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 

north tivoli workplace accident workplace health and safety
Ipswich Queensland Times

