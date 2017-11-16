Menu
Man steals 7 vacuum cleaners, lists for sale on Facebook

A Goonellabah man has been arrested after allegedly stealing seven vacuum cleaners.
POLICE have arrested and charged a man who allegedly stole seven vacuum cleaners from a Lismore shop and later listed them for sale on Facebok.

Police will allege that on November 1, a 37-year-old Goonellabah man attended a store in Lismore and stole seven vacuum cleaners.

A short time later he listed these items for sale on several local Facebook 'buy swap sell' sites. Some of these items were sold.

Yesterday police spoke to the 37-year-old.

He was searched and found to be in possession of two stolen items from the store.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with two counts of larceny and one count of receiving.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in December.

