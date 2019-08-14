Man steals $300 of groceries, bashes hospital security guard

A MAN who was banned from Lismore Shopping Square has been arrested after he stole more than $300 worth of groceries.

Police will allege that at 4.15pm on Tuesday, a 40-year-old Coffee Camp man has attended Lismore Shopping Square, despite being banned from the centre for various reasons until July 2020.

"He went to Coles and put over $300 worth of food into his backpack and left the store without paying," Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then attended a wing of Lismore Base Hospital and assaulted a security guard.

"Police located the man in the A&E waiting room and placed him under arrest."

The man was charged withe assault, larceny and enter enclosed lands.

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.