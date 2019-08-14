Menu
Crime

Man steals $300 of groceries, bashes hospital security guard

14th Aug 2019 10:03 AM
A MAN who was banned from Lismore Shopping Square has been arrested after he stole more than $300 worth of groceries.

Police will allege that at 4.15pm on Tuesday, a 40-year-old Coffee Camp man has attended Lismore Shopping Square, despite being banned from the centre for various reasons until July 2020.

"He went to Coles and put over $300 worth of food into his backpack and left the store without paying," Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then attended a wing of Lismore Base Hospital and assaulted a security guard.

"Police located the man in the A&E waiting room and placed him under arrest."

The man was charged withe assault, larceny and enter enclosed lands.

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

coles groceries lismore shopping square northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

