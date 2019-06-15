Menu
Police in Bungalow Road, Mount Druitt last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Crime

Man stabbed, woman injured in Mount Druitt domestic

15th Jun 2019 9:46 AM
Investigations are underway after a man was stabbed in an alleged domestic violence related incident in Sydney's west today.

About 1am, emergency services were called to a home on Bungalow Road, Mount Druitt, following reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, police located a man aged in his 30s with a laceration to his neck and head.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was taken to Mount Druitt Hospital for treatment.

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

The man and woman are known to each other.

