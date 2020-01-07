Menu
The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after the fight broke out in a Buderim street last night. Photo: File
Crime

Man stabbed as violent fight breaks out in quiet street

Ashley Carter
by
7th Jan 2020 6:50 AM
THREE teenagers have been charged after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during a fight in a quiet Buderim street last night.

About 7.45pm, police attended the Kinsgrove St address after the alleged fight.

The 27-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police patrolled the area and arrested the three teens allegedly involved in the incident.

An 18-year-old Burnside man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wounding. He is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 7.

An 18-year-old Buderim woman has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault and stealing. She is due to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 24.

A 16-year-old Kelvin Grove boy has been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault, serious assault of a police officer and stealing.

Investigations are continuing.

