Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
Crime

Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man stabbed on Surfers Paradise street

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Unexplained death’: Mystery surrounds bushland remains

        premium_icon ‘Unexplained death’: Mystery surrounds bushland remains

        News POLICE are continuing to investigate after skeletal remains were found in bushland within Arakwal National Park in Byron Bay.

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage, jam-packed with lots of...

        Significant delays on Pacific Highway after head-on crash

        premium_icon Significant delays on Pacific Highway after head-on crash

        News Emergency services are rushing to a crash at Tabbimoble

        Cane truck rollover puts driver in hospital

        premium_icon Cane truck rollover puts driver in hospital

        News EMERGENCY services responded to an incident where a truck carrying a load of sugar...