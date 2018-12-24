Menu
FILE PHOTO: The man was allegedly stabbed several times in the head and torso. naphtalina (iStock)
Man stabbed in the head in brutal attack

24th Dec 2018 11:55 AM | Updated: 4:32 PM
A MAN is in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed several times in the head and torso in an altercation at a Beerwah home last night.

Sunshine Coast detectives said about 8.30pm two men were at an Old Gympie Rd home when four people, two women and two men, attended the address.

One of the women had a verbal dispute with the 38-year-old male occupant, during which time it will be alleged he was stabbed several times to his head and torso.

The group of four then left the address in a vehicle which was later located by police at Nambour. The vehicle has been towed for forensic examination.

Police are looking for a 36-year-old woman, known to the man, who they believe can assist them with their investigation.

Of the three other people in the group, detectives have spoken to the other woman and are appealing for the two men to come forward.

Anyone with any information which can assist police with their investigations is urged to contact police.

The 38-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

beerwah crime stabbing sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

