Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man stabbed in the chest in car park of hotel

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Jan 2020 4:45 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 30s was stabbed in the chest with a knife after an altercation with four people in the car park of the PA Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

Police charged a teenage boy and three men after the incident outside the Booval pub.

They are all due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The 36-year-old victim was treated by critical care paramedics and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police attended the scene at 4.15pm and patrolled the area, arresting four suspects.

A 17-year-old boy and three men, aged 20 to 24, all from North Booval, were charged with unlawful wounding and wilful damage.

Paramedics attended the scene at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said it is alleged a verbal altercation broke out and a knife was produced before a "scuffle" ensued.

The alleged offenders then left the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form on their website 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppers qld.com.au 24 hours per day.

Quote reference number: QP2000126509.

More Stories

Show More
booval crime police prince alfred hotel
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman falls from horse, flown to hospital for treatment

        premium_icon Woman falls from horse, flown to hospital for treatment

        News A ROSEBANK woman has been treated for injuries sustained during an incident involving a horse.

        Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

        premium_icon Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

        News WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist after the man was struck...

        What you need to know about highway changes this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about highway changes this week

        News Changed traffic conditions and night work for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, what...

        Farmers’ markets a fruit lover’s paradise

        premium_icon Farmers’ markets a fruit lover’s paradise

        News STALL now overflowing with tropical and sub-tropical fruits.