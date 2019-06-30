Menu
A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed at a Gold Coast unit complex last night.
Crime

Man stabbed in the back at Coast unit block

by ANDREW POTTS
30th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
Police are hunting for a man after another man was stabbed in the back at a Gold Coast unit complex.

Police and paramedics were called to the units on the corner of Marine and Imperial parades at 6.35pm last night where a man in his 20s had been wounded in the back.

A second man is on the run.

It is understood both men were known to each other.

He was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition by Critical Care and High Acuity Response Unit paramedics.

Police investigations are continuing.

crime editors picks gold coast injuries stabbing

    Changes you need to know for Splendour in the Grass

    How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

