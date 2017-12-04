Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man stabbed in head, chest during fight

Police were called to a stabbing near Lismore on Saturday.
Police were called to a stabbing near Lismore on Saturday. Trevor Veale
Claudia Jambor
by

A MAN is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the head, chest and arms during an argument at the weekend.

Police said a 62-year-old man was attacked by a 29-year-old man during a fallout between the pair about 2am on Saturday at Dorroughby, about 30 minutes north of Lismore.

The 62-year-old man was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital, where police spoke to him about 3am.

Later that morning, police arrested a 29-year-old man at his Dunoon property and taken to Lismore Base for treatment.

Police expect to lay charges once the man is released.

Topics:  dorroughby northern rivers crime police richmond lac stabbing

Lismore Northern Star
Camp in luxury for less than $30 a week

Camp in luxury for less than $30 a week

NEW camping shop in Lismore has plenty of options for the whole family, as well as solo adventurers.

Stage one of $14 million saleyards upgrade set to open

First look at what the NRLX will look like after the completion of the $14 million upgrade.

Upgrade will deliver a huge boost to the local economy

How a local woman is taking on eBay and Etsy

Owner of madeit.com.au Louise McCauley from Lennox Head is hoping Northern Rivers artists and craftspeople will join the site which is a purely Australian hand made alternative to Etsy.

Northern Rivers' creative community is an "untapped resource"

Pinch and a punch lands spitting woman in trouble

Ballina police station.

WATER request ends with spitting woman damaging police cell.

Local Partners