Man stabbed in head, chest during fight

Police were called to a stabbing near Lismore on Saturday. Trevor Veale

A MAN is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in the head, chest and arms during an argument at the weekend.

Police said a 62-year-old man was attacked by a 29-year-old man during a fallout between the pair about 2am on Saturday at Dorroughby, about 30 minutes north of Lismore.

The 62-year-old man was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital, where police spoke to him about 3am.

Later that morning, police arrested a 29-year-old man at his Dunoon property and taken to Lismore Base for treatment.

Police expect to lay charges once the man is released.