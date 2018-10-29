Menu
Man stabbed in altercation near Grafton

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2018 11:32 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM

A MAN will appear in court after another man was stabbed at a house south of Grafton..

About 12.30pm, an 18-year-old man went to a home on Omega Drive, Kungala.

Following an altercation, the 18-year-old man allegedly punched and stabbed the occupant of the home, a 44-year-old man known to him.

The older man sustained a laceration to his chin. He was taken to Grafton Base Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Shortly after, the 18-year-old man attended Grafton Hospital after being treated for injuries to his hand.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced investigations.

Following inquiries, police arrested an 18-year-old man at Grafton Hospital.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station, where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday 19 November 2018.

