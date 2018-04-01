Man stabbed, goes to pub with knife sticking out of his back
A 27-YEAR-OLD man allegedly stabbed in the back at Beerwah last night stopped in at the pub for one last schooner before calling the police.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police would allege a fight between two men that started at the Beerwah Hotel and moved out on the road on Turner St saw a 20-year-old Beerwah man allegedly stab a Caboolture man.
The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were initially kicked out of the pub for fighting.
It's alleged when the fight moved elsewhere the 20-year-old stabbed the older man in the back with a knife.
However, the victim returned to the pub and kept drinking, the knife still in his back.
He soon called the police and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other and one man was currently assisting police with their inquiries.
She said a "substantial" amount of alcohol was involved.
No charges have been laid.