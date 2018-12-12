Man stabbed during violent break-in at Kyogle home

HOME INVASION: Officers from the Richmond Police District said a man who received a wound in the abdomen could have been the victim of a home invasion.

HOME INVASION: Officers from the Richmond Police District said a man who received a wound in the abdomen could have been the victim of a home invasion. Contributed

A MAN was stabbed late last night during a violent Northern Rivers home invasion.

Richmond Police District Acting Duty Officer, Nick Smith, said officers were investing the incident, which happened in Kyogle just before 10pm on Tuesday.

"A 39-year-old man received a knife wound to his abdomen at 9.50pm last night,” he said.

"This incident happened at a private residence and all we can say is it looks like a home invasion.”

Duty Officer Smith said the man was taken to Kyogle Hospital before being transferred to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance.

"The man has a non-life threatening wound and he is undergoing surgery at Lismore Base today,” he said.

"We have yet to interview him.”

DO Smith said a woman was taken into custody at the scene, but not for the wounding offence.

"A 42-year-old female was arrested and charged at the scene for a number of offences not related this wounding,” he said.