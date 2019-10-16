Man stabbed after violent assault of woman

A CASINO man has been charged over a violent assault and breach of an apprehended violence order.

Police allege on the October 10, the 30-year-old Casino man attended a Boronia Street address and spoke to a woman known to him.

They allege after an argument, he grabbed the woman by her throat and lifted her up. They both fell to the ground and the 30-year-old has punched the woman four times to the face.

The woman ran to a nearby house seeking help, but the 30-year-old followed her and grabbed her by the hair.

The woman then stabbed the 30-year-old in the leg with a pair of scissors in self-defence. The man knocked her to the ground, and the woman hit him with a broom. He left and police were called.

At 9.40pm on Wednesday police sighted the Casino man on Centre Street and he was placed under arrest.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with breaching an AVO and assault.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today. #CasinoNSWcrime

If you or someone you know are in a domestic violence situation, help is available. Contact your local police today, or at the very least reach out to a friend and talk about what is happening.

https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/.../domestic_and_family_violence