Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died in a horror workplace accident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
A man has died in a horror workplace accident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
News

Man squashed in horror accident

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 10:54 AM

An elderly man has died in a horror workplace accident in central west NSW after a piece of machinery fell off a truck and squashed him at a worksite northwest of Dubbo.

NSW Ambulance dispatched two crews to the site on Wonbobbie Rd, Tenandra, about 5.30pm on Monday where they desperately worked to treat the man for critical injuries to his chest and abdomen, a spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

A chopper was also sent but it didn't land.

The man tragically died shortly after.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 70s, police said.

Officers have launched an investigation and police have notified SafeWork NSW.

Originally published as Man squashed in horror accident

More Stories

death editors picks emergency workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Microsoft suffers major outage

      Microsoft suffers major outage
      • 29th Sep 2020 11:43 AM

      Top Stories

        Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        Premium Content Possible links between grisly animal deaths

        News POLICE said it was not immediately obvious what the corpses were.

        Town’s ‘unofficial sheriff’ sees error of his ways

        Premium Content Town’s ‘unofficial sheriff’ sees error of his ways

        News “THAT day I had a gutful a number of things; I was drunk... it was this fantasy...

        COVID-19 testing needs to increase to keep virus at bay

        Premium Content COVID-19 testing needs to increase to keep virus at bay

        News Local health boss wants testing to increase from 1,345 to 3,500 during the school...

        Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

        Your must-know news: Murder trial, border bubble, weather

        News Everything you need to know today - weather, news headlines and more