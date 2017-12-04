Man spotted at pub after abandoning stolen car at servo

Police have arrested and charged a man after an incident involving an alleged stolen car near Bangalow.

Police have arrested and charged a man after an incident involving an alleged stolen car near Bangalow. NSW Police

POLCIE have arrested and charged a man after an incident involving an alleged stolen car near Bangalow.

About 8.30am on Sunday, police were called to a service station on Granuielle St, following reports a stolen vehicle and trailer had been seen at the fuel bowser.

A 28-year-old man allegedly fled the scene on foot after paying for fuel, leaving his wallet and mobile phone.

Police patrolled the area and saw a man matching the description run through the yard on George St, but was unable to locate the man.

Police received further information that the 28-year-old man was seen at a pub on Clifford St at Suffolk Park. A short time later police located the man.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with an outstanding warrant for the offence of steal motor vehicle, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and enter enclosed lands.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.