Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECHNICALLY GUILTY : Robert Berry leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.
TECHNICALLY GUILTY : Robert Berry leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court. Ross Irby
Crime

Man 'speeding' after funeral cleared of unfair fine

Lachlan Mcivor
by
27th Jun 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 5:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich court heard how a number of mourners were caught speeding after departing a funeral, unaware of the school zone they were driving through due to a lack of signage.

Robert James Berry, 68, told Ipswich Magistrates Court he did not intentionally drive at 60km/h through the 40km/h zone on Stuart St, Goodna on November 12 last year.

He was driving at about 11am on the day and was shocked to later receive a $261 fine in the mail.

The school zone speed limit for Westside Christian College's on Stuart St is 40km between 7am-4pm.

The Clontarf man said to the court there were no speed restriction signs on the route the funeral-goers took so he was unaware he was breaking the law.

He showed magistrate Virginia Sturgess exchanges with Ipswich City Council that revealed council subsequently erected signage after being notified of the incident.

Berry pleaded guilty to one count of disobeying the speed limit in a school zone.

Magistrate Sturgess found him to be 'technically guilty' but that because extenuating circumstances existed, she convicted him and didn't further punish him.

"The law is of no assistance to you (in this case)," she said.

More Stories

crime editors picks funeral goodna ipswich court speeding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Vital development' finally approved by council

    premium_icon 'Vital development' finally approved by council

    Council News THERE were cheers from the public gallery when the votes on the proposed precinct were cast.

    We need paid parking because of Queenslanders: Councillor

    premium_icon We need paid parking because of Queenslanders: Councillor

    Council News Councillor says visitors outnumber locals at coastal village

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    News The court heard she was "deflecting responsibility" for her conduct

    Impassioned plea saves 91-year-old swim club

    premium_icon Impassioned plea saves 91-year-old swim club

    Council News Lismore's oldest swimming club saved