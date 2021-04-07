Man sped, drove drunk for 55km up Pacific Highway

A man had travelled 55km up the highway while drunk before police stopped him. Picture: iSTOCK

A man had travelled 55km up the highway while drunk before police stopped him. Picture: iSTOCK

A man caught drink driving had been on the road for up to 60km before he was detected by police, according to court documents.

Colin Raymond Cusack, 47, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court to mid range drink driving and speeding on Tuesday.

Cusack was brought to police attention at 12.45am on February 28 when he drove past a police car on the Pacific Highway at Duranbah at speeds between 130km/h to 140km/h.

Police activated warning devices and accelerated to catch up.

Cusack was stopped just before the Cudgen Road tunnel and admitted to speeding at about 130km/h.

He said he had drunk a number of stubbies while fishing at Brunswick Heads.

Police said his eyes were glazed and his speech was slow and slightly slurred.

Cusack returned a positive breath test and was taken to the Tweed Heads police station where he returned a reading of 0.107.

He had driven a distance of 55 to 60km.

His defence lawyer told the court Cusack had been fishing with some friends with the intention of staying there, but it started to rain heavily so he decided to go home.

He asked the court to consider that his client did stop immediately when the patrol car was following him and acknowledged he was doing 130km/h.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Cusack had posed serious risk to himself and other road users by driving more than twice the legal limit.

Cusack was ordered to do an 18-month community corrections order.

He was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months, back-dated to the suspension, and fined $600.