Man smears blood in police cell after arrest in Lismore

A man has been arrested after allegedly lighting fires in the Lismore CBD, one of which damaged a church building.

A man has been arrested after allegedly lighting fires in the Lismore CBD, one of which damaged a church building. Trevor Veale

A MAN has been arrested after allegedly lighting fires in the Lismore CBD, one of which damaged a church building.

Police will allege that at 10.15pm last night, a 61-year-old Loftville man walked up to a bin in Eggins Lane and set the contents on fire.

"Once the flames have gone down he has returned and set it on fire again," the Richmond LAC posted on Facebook."

"At 10.29pm the 61-year-old moved the still on fire bin to the rear doorway of the Church at the Hub building.

"He put the bin at the rear doors, which caused the doors to catch on fire.

"NSW Fire Brigade arrived and extinguished the fire."

Police attended soon after and arrested the man.

"At Lismore Police Station the 61-year-old smeared blood all over a cell, which now has to be forensically cleaned," police said.

The 61-year-old man was charged with damaging property by fire and destroying property.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court next month.