Man smashes police cars after being released on bail

Police have charged a man who allegedly damaged a number of police cars. Richmond Police District

POLICE had only just charged a man with a range of offences when he allegedly proceeded to damage police cars in Lismore.

Police will allege they were called to the Nimbin showgrounds about 1.30pm yesterday, with reports of a man slashing property with a knife.

Officers arrived and spoke to a 41-year-old man from Noarlunga Downs, South Australia, who was allegedly holding an axe.

Police said they found a knife and a small amount of cannabis nearby and tried to speak to the man.

Police said the man would only reply: "If you have any further questions, I want it in writing and it needs to be sent to my lawyer”.

He allegedly refused to comply with a move-on direction and was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, failing to comply with a direction and resisting police.

He was granted conditional bail, but then allegedly proceeded to smash the front and rear windscreens and scratch panels of police vehicles outside of Lismore Police Station.

Police saw the man in Uralba St about 7.30am today and again attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly assaulted a police officer during a struggle.

Police said the man's pants fell down during the struggle and he refused to put them back on.

He is expected to be charged with two counts of malicious damage, assaulting police and resisting police.

He is expected to face Lismore Local Court later today.