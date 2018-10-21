Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was slashed several times with a box cutter. Picture: Steve Tyson
A man was slashed several times with a box cutter. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man slashed with box cutter outside Sydney hostel

21st Oct 2018 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after another man was slashed several times with a box cutter outside a Sydney hostel.

The 27-year-old was found with wounds to his back, face, shoulders and arms in Potts Point about 3.30am on Sunday.

he attacker fled the scene in a taxi. Picture: Steve Tyson
he attacker fled the scene in a taxi. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police believe he was arguing with a man known to him before he was attacked.

"There was an ongoing dispute between them that's escalated," Inspector Michael Lauricella told reporters on Sunday.

"Someone using a box cutter as a weapon is a fairly serious offence."

The attacker fled the scene in a taxi, Insp Lauricella said.

Police are looking for a 37-year-old man they believe can assist with their investigation.

The victim was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where he will undergo surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Police urge anyone involved in the attack or saw it happen to come forward.

Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police believe the victim was arguing with a man known to him. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police believe the victim was arguing with a man known to him. Picture: Steve Tyson
box cutter crime hostel sydney

Top Stories

    UPDATE: New locations to be hit by hail, heavy rain

    UPDATE: New locations to be hit by hail, heavy rain

    Breaking HEAVY rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds could strike parts of the Northern Rivers and mid-North Coast over the next several hours.

    Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

    Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

    Breaking The two-year-old is being treated after a suspected brown snake bite

    GALLERY: All the fun from the North Coast National

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the fun from the North Coast National

    News Conditions improved just in time for the North Coast National

    Cops nab 180kmh speedster with dodgy sign

    Cops nab 180kmh speedster with dodgy sign

    Breaking "Detective, NSW Police Force” was written on the rear of the vehicle

    • 21st Oct 2018 4:41 PM

    Local Partners