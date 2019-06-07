Man shows up to court with weapons and drugs

A BALLINA man who forgot to leave his knives, taser and drugs at home before he entered Ballina Local Court was caught by police in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said Alstonville police officers were at the Ballina Local Court on Thursday when they allegedly saw a 25-year-old man carrying what they believed could be a weapon.

"Police and a sheriff searched him and located two knives, two homemade cutting weapons, a taser devise disguised as a torch, 94 grams of cannabis, restricted medication and almost $1500 cash,” he said.

The man was charged with multiple accounts of drug possession, custody of knife in a public place , and possessing a prohibited weapon.

He was bail refused and will appear in Ballina Local Court today.