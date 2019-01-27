Man shot, suspect on the run

A man has been shot in the leg in Lightsview.

A manhunt is continuing for an armed man who shot another man in the leg in Adelaideâ€™s north.

Patrols and paramedics were called to Redward Ave in Lightsview about 9.10am on Sunday after receiving reports of a man being shot in the leg.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim, a 42-year-old souther suburbs man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and will be taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was not random.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area this morning is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au