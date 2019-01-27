Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot in the leg in Lightsview.
A man has been shot in the leg in Lightsview.
News

Man shot, suspect on the run

27th Jan 2019 6:15 PM

A manhunt is continuing for an armed man who shot another man in the leg in Adelaideâ€™s north.

Patrols and paramedics were called to Redward Ave in Lightsview about 9.10am on Sunday after receiving reports of a man being shot in the leg.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim, a 42-year-old souther suburbs man, was treated at the scene by paramedics and will be taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was not random.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area this morning is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

gunshot police pursuit south australia suspect

Top Stories

    Firefighters continue to battle blaze after lightning strike

    Firefighters continue to battle blaze after lightning strike

    Environment THE fire is expected to burn through several thousand hectares before it's contained.

    Man accused of wielding broken glass in pub brawl

    premium_icon Man accused of wielding broken glass in pub brawl

    Crime Police were called to the venue on Australia Day evening

    Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

    premium_icon Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

    News "Generous, honest” woman nabs top honour in Australia Day awards

    Australia Day reveller charged with assaulting police

    premium_icon Australia Day reveller charged with assaulting police

    Crime Police were initially alerted to the group's "anti-social" behaviour