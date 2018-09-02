Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Police crime scene has been established on Walker St in Casino where a man was shot overnight.
A Police crime scene has been established on Walker St in Casino where a man was shot overnight. Tessa Mapstone
News

Man shot in Casino overnight

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
2nd Sep 2018 9:35 AM

POLICE investigations continue after a man was shot in Casino last night.

A man, believed to be aged 31, was walking on Canterbury Street, near the intersection with Walker Street, when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown occupant in a white sedan at 11pm.

The car then left the scene, travelling west on Canterbury Street.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene.

The scene is being canvassed and witnesses are being spoken to.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said the injured man was described to be a stable condition.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino nsw police force shooting
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #51-60

    News A REAL estate agent, a surfer and Lismore's flood "angels" have made the cut.

    Hippest town has a property market that's hard to crack

    premium_icon Hippest town has a property market that's hard to crack

    Property But that could soon change... get ready to swoop in

    • 2nd Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

    premium_icon 'People simply aren't selling' in these areas

    News Sound investment and ideal lifestyle... if you can find a property

    • 2nd Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

    premium_icon Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

    Property It may be a little further north, but it's the next best thing

    Local Partners