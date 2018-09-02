Man shot in Casino overnight

A Police crime scene has been established on Walker St in Casino where a man was shot overnight.

A Police crime scene has been established on Walker St in Casino where a man was shot overnight. Tessa Mapstone

POLICE investigations continue after a man was shot in Casino last night.

A man, believed to be aged 31, was walking on Canterbury Street, near the intersection with Walker Street, when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown occupant in a white sedan at 11pm.

The car then left the scene, travelling west on Canterbury Street.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Police from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene.

The scene is being canvassed and witnesses are being spoken to.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said the injured man was described to be a stable condition.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.