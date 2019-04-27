Menu
Police at the scene of a homicide in South Yarra in Fawkner Park. Picture: David Crosling
Crime

Man shot dead in Melbourne park

by Matt Young
27th Apr 2019 12:57 PM

Residents in an inner city suburb of Melbourne have woken to find their local park has become a crime scene after a man was shot dead overnight.

The 41-year-old man from Carnegie, 12km southeast of Melbourne's central business district, was shot in Fawkner Park, in South Yarra.

Paramedics were called to the park at about 7.40pm last night but the victim could not be revived.

According to the Herald Sun SES crews are conducting searches within a large area of the park - roughly half - with one local, Leila, describing hearing four shots as the incident took place.

"It sounded like four shots - bang, bang, bang, bang," she told reporter Sophie Welsh.

Initial reports that the man had sustained stab wounds were incorrect and police now know that the man was shot.

The area remains a crime scene and police are appealing for members of the public to avoid the area until further notice, despite soccer practice and personal training sessions already underway at the park early on Saturday morning.

It is not known what led to the fatal attack.

Another man was stabbed on Romsey Street in Reservoir an hour earlier by an unknown man in dark clothing who immediately fled the area, police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now in a serious but stable condition.

