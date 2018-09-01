Menu
The scene of the incident at Norman Gardens. Picture: Twitter/Alexandra Cullen
Man shot dead by police in his home

by Talisa Eley
1st Sep 2018 7:14 AM

A MAN was shot dead by police during an altercation at a home in central Queensland last night.

It's understood police were called to a disturbance at a home on Geoff Wilson Drive at Norman Gardens, Rockhampton, just after 7pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers had drawn their weapons and fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman could not confirm if the man was armed at the time.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate.

