A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the chest.
Offbeat

Man shot in chest by friend in hunting accident

Tom Gillespie
by
13th Jan 2019 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after he was accidentally shot in the chest by a friend during a hunting incident west of Toowoomba.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on the intersection of Murphy and Toowoomba-Karara Rds in Leyburn, about 70km south-west of Toowoomba, after 9pm last night.

Reports suggest it occurred during a hunting trip, when the man was getting off his quadbike and one of his friends accidentally discharged his firearm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man in his 20s was treated for his injuries before finally being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Toowoomba Chronicle

