Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have shot a man in Cooktown. Picture: File photo
Police have shot a man in Cooktown. Picture: File photo
Crime

Man shot by police in Far North

by Chris Clarke
11th Dec 2018 2:53 PM

A MAN has been shot by police in Cooktown in Far North Queensland.

The 40-year-old was shot and injured after police were called to a disturbance at Savage St about 9.45am.

Early investigations suggest the man confronted officers with a knife before a single officer fired at the man.

The officers supplied first aid, police said, before the man was taken to Cooktown Hospital for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said the man's condition was unknown at this stage.

Ethical Standards have launched an investigation, which will be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

crime editors picks far north queensland police shot

Top Stories

    Man accused of stalking girl has previous convictions

    premium_icon Man accused of stalking girl has previous convictions

    Crime POLICE said the 50-year-old Lismore man told a 10-year-old schoolgirl to "hop in the car” after she got off her bus.

    'Chanting, loud drumming, screaming': Concerns about DA

    premium_icon 'Chanting, loud drumming, screaming': Concerns about DA

    Council News Neighbours are worried about noisy "religious retreats"

    Casino man's 'fabulous' beard inspires stunning portrait

    Casino man's 'fabulous' beard inspires stunning portrait

    News Northern Star photographer honoured in international awards

    Water extraction investigation gets under way

    premium_icon Water extraction investigation gets under way

    News Investigation into water extraction has started this week

    Local Partners