Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who was shot by police after allegedly slashing an officer in the face is expected to apply for bail after the case was mentioned in court.
A man who was shot by police after allegedly slashing an officer in the face is expected to apply for bail after the case was mentioned in court.
Crime

Man shot by cop after face slash to apply for bail

by Alexandria Utting
28th Aug 2020 11:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of slashing a police officer in the face with a knife is expected to apply for bail next month.

The scene of a police shooting at Upper Mount Gravatt. Picture: Peter Wallis
The scene of a police shooting at Upper Mount Gravatt. Picture: Peter Wallis

Savva Hatzipapas, 25, was charged with attempted murder following an incident at Upper Mount Gravatt on August 5, where he was shot by police a number of times after allegedly attacking the officer and his female partner when the arrived at the property.

The charges came after police attended a property on Hillgrove St to serve the man with documents.

Evidence marked out at a police shooting at Upper Mount Gravatt. Picture: Peter Wallis
Evidence marked out at a police shooting at Upper Mount Gravatt. Picture: Peter Wallis

Hatzipapas allegedly lunged at an officer with a knife, slashing him across the face.

His partner discharged her firearm and shot the man multiple times in the abdomen.

Hatzipapas' matter was briefly mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday, where defence solicitor Terry O'Gorman said he had engaged leading forensic psychiatrist Dr Michael Beech to provide a report for the court after speaking to the 25-year-old.

Police examine bullet holes in a fence following a police shooting at Upper Mount Gravatt. Picture: Peter Wallis
Police examine bullet holes in a fence following a police shooting at Upper Mount Gravatt. Picture: Peter Wallis

He also indicated a bail application for the man would also be adjourned until that date.

The male Senior Constable sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Originally published as Man shot by cop after face slash to apply for bail

court crime police shooting savva hatzipapas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman loses unborn child after denied entry to Qld

        Premium Content Woman loses unborn child after denied entry to Qld

        News A NSW woman who was forced to seek treatment in Sydney after being denied entry to Queensland for emergency surgery due to COVID-19 border restrictions has lost one of...

        Why surf club’s rent might increase by thousands

        Premium Content Why surf club’s rent might increase by thousands

        Council News THE club says it’s facing a six-fold increase in annual rent for the facility.

        Ballina councillors in war of words over mega dam plan

        Premium Content Ballina councillors in war of words over mega dam plan

        News IT’S not every day Ballina councillors argue over a project that is slated for a...

        Youngster’s leukaemia relapse devastating ‘beyond belief’

        Premium Content Youngster’s leukaemia relapse devastating ‘beyond belief’

        News Queensland’s hard border closure separates family of sick child