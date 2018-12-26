Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forensic services at Waterview Heights following a critical incident where a 36-year-old man was shot by police.
Forensic services at Waterview Heights following a critical incident where a 36-year-old man was shot by police. Tim Howard
Crime

Man shot after allegedly attacking police with knife

Adam Hourigan
by
26th Dec 2018 10:21 AM

A MAN is in a critical condition after he allegedly lunged at a Coffs/Clarence police officer with a knife and was shot early this morning.

Just before 4am this morning officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to a home in Swan Hill Road, Waterview Heights, about 15km west of Grafton, following a concern for a man's welfare.

On arrival, the 36-year-old man allegedly lunged at officers with a knife and was shot by police.

The man was treated at the scene before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

There were no other reports of injuries.

A Critical Incident Team from Northern Region will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm and injuries the man sustained prior to police arrival.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

No further details are available at this time; however, police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

clarence crime critical incident nsw police police waterview heights
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    More shark sightings close North Coast beaches

    More shark sightings close North Coast beaches

    News SHARKS have been spotted off three North Coast beaches this morning.

    • 26th Dec 2018 9:34 AM
    Millionaire property owners’ failed seawall bid

    premium_icon Millionaire property owners’ failed seawall bid

    Environment Million dollar property owners lose court case

    Driver dies in Christmas tragedy

    Driver dies in Christmas tragedy

    News It's believed the vehicle crashed into a fence, rolling, and overturning,

    Farewell 2018 with the Hillbilly Goats

    premium_icon Farewell 2018 with the Hillbilly Goats

    Whats On The trio is nominated for a Golden Guitar

    • 26th Dec 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners