Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accidentally shot himself in the foot chasing a fox from a chicken coup on a property north of Toowoomba.
A man accidentally shot himself in the foot chasing a fox from a chicken coup on a property north of Toowoomba. 7 News Toowoomba
News

Man shoots himself in the foot chasing fox from coop

21st Jan 2019 7:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who shot himself in the foot chasing a fox from his property northwest of Toowoomba yesterday morning has vowed to never repeat the accident.

Brock Kennett, 25, had been at his Douglas home east of Goombungee when his dogs started barking outside.

On investigating, Mr Kennett found a fox in the chicken coop and he went to fetch his .22 calibre rifle.

In an interview with 7 News Toowoomba, he said he opened the gate to let the fox out in the hope of shooting it when he initially missed and took chase after the pest.

A man accidentally shot himself in the foot chasing a fox from a chicken coup on a property north of Toowoomba.
A man accidentally shot himself in the foot chasing a fox from a chicken coup on a property north of Toowoomba. 7 News Toowoomba

After the fox made it through the fence, Mr Kennett then took aim a second time when his hand slipped on the guard and accidentally shot himself in the foot.

He walked back to the house and called 000 with an ambulance arriving at the property soon after.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood the gunshot broke a number of bones in his foot.

The incident is the third accidental shooting incident in just more than a week.

darling downs editors picks gun safety
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

    Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

    News EMERGENCY services remain at the scene at Bentley.

    Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

    premium_icon Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

    News The feline was unable to get down from the tall building

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    News Sprinklers and fixed hoses will be banned from Friday

    Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    premium_icon Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    News Sgt Mark Johnston praised for his bravery at domestic incident