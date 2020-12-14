Menu
Man shocks with wild plane stunt

by Adam Schrader, The Sun
14th Dec 2020 4:31 PM

A man has been arrested after he climbed onto the wing of a plane moments before takeoff in Las Vegas and then dramatically fell off.

Video footage has captured the wild scene on the wing of a Portland-bound Alaska Airlines plane on the tarmac at McCarran Airport on Saturday, local time.

Police told the outlet that the man appeared to have jumped a fence before running onto the runway.

Flight 1367 was preparing for takeoff when the pilot spotted the man making a beeline for the aircraft.
Video taken by passenger Brooke Knight shows the man kicking off his shoes and attempting to climb the plane's winglet as cops approach from behind.

The man then slides off the tip of the wing and falls to the ground, with cops quickly making the arrest.

Video shows the man kicking off his shoes and attempting to climb the winglet.
"This fella is fine, which is great. A bloody nose … all personnel on the plane and on the tarmac were simply amazing. So nice to see," Ms Knight said.

Ms Knight added that "the original wingman" was smiling and conscious after the incident.

Alaska Airlines confirmed flight 1367 was preparing for takeoff when the pilot spotted the man making a beeline for the aircraft.

Video shows the man sliding off the tip of the wing and falling to the ground as police moved in to arrest him.
"The pilots notified the tower. Law enforcement was dispatched and able to apprehend the individual," the airline said in a statement.

"Our guests and employees are safe and we are working with law enforcement."

The plane returned to the gate for a full inspection after the incident, the airline said.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Man shocks with wild plane stunt

