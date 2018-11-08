Man set 'two vicious dogs' on pair before stabbing

The unit block on Cathcart St in Lismore where a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed on Tuesday afternoon.

A BLOODY stabbing at a Girards Hill unit in Lismore on Tuesday afternoon was over a "historical drug debt”, a court has heard.

Police cordoned off Cathcart St following the alleged stabbing of a 22-year-old man in the hand and torso, with the patient to undergo surgery at Lismore Base Hospital.

Jye Manning Brown, 20, faces one count of reckless wounding in relation to the incident.

Sporting a thick mohawk hairstyle and a full neck tattoo, the youthful Brown showed little emotion as he watched proceedings from the glass dock in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, represented by solicitor Rod Behan.

The court heard he was convicted less than a month ago for other violent offences and sentenced to an intensive corrections order, which is considered a last chance before jail.

In applying for bail Mr Behan said an issue of self-defence was raised because the alleged victim and others had come to Brown's rental unit on Cathcart St to collect an old drug debt.

Mr Behan cited police facts which alleged Brown "set two vicious dogs” on the men but they didn't leave. He then allegedly stabbed one of them.

The incident was allegedly witnessed by several people.

The court heard Brown was granted strict bail in June over an earlier assault and other charges and sentenced to an ICO in mid-October.

He was also on a disability pension and had been supported by social service provider Caspa to find his current rental property.

Mr Behan argued he would be "vulnerable in prison” given his young age and mental health issues.

But police prosecutor Carrie Lee-Locke claimed if released Brown would pose an unacceptable risk of endangering the alleged victims and the wider community.

"The police are concerned there has already been interference with the prosecution witnesses in the case,” she said.

Ms Locke said violence offences were "littered” through Brown's record.

"The prosecution case is overwhelming, there are four witnesses who have come forward to say this defendant has stabbed the victim.”

Magistrate Linden agreed that there appeared to be a "very strong case” against Brown with "quasi-independent witnesses” who saw the stabbing.

He said Brown had an "extraordinary history given his young age and to top it all off this alleged offence is within a month of (him) entering into an intensive corrections order”.

Bail was refused, with the matter to return to Lismore Local Court on December 17.