Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder accused of setting another man alight in a car in Hamilton.
A man has been charged with attempted murder accused of setting another man alight in a car in Hamilton.
Crime

Victim set alight in car, man charged

by Tamsin Rose
19th Apr 2019 10:57 AM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after the car he was in was set alight in Hampton last night.

Police allege the 47-year-old Portland man was inside a car in Hamilton Pl when it was set alight by a 37-year-old Portland man about 7.30pm.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Melbourne where he is fighting for life.

The Portland man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

More Stories

cars court crime victoria

Top Stories

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    premium_icon LIST: What's open, what's closed on Good Friday

    News WE'VE put together a list of which of your favourite restaurants, cafes and supermarkets are open in Lismore, Ballina and Casino.

    Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    premium_icon Horror crash that killed girl in parents' 'every thought'

    Crime Casino mum and dad speak during babysitter's sentencing

    HIGHWAY CRASHES: Traffic affected near Ballina and Woodburn

    HIGHWAY CRASHES: Traffic affected near Ballina and Woodburn

    News Two crashes are causing delays on the Pacific Highway

    • 19th Apr 2019 10:04 AM
    Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    premium_icon Bluesfest Day 1: Blue skies and painful fashion choices

    Music It was a day of no rain but plenty of love