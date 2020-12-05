Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured during an alleged fight with a group of teens riding scooters.
Crime

Man seriously injured in fight with teens on scooters

by Nathan Edwards
5th Dec 2020 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital after an alleged altercation with a group of teenagers.

Emergency services were called to King George Square in Brisbane City about 1am on Saturday.

Police allege the man in his 50s initially approached the group of seven teens who were riding on scooters in the square, and voiced displeasure with them being there.

The man is then alleged to have had an altercation with one of the teens, which resulted in him receiving a head injury.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Man seriously injured in inner-city fight with teens on scooters

crime police violence

Just In

    No new cases recorded in NSW

    No new cases recorded in NSW
    • 5th Dec 2020 11:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Bypass won’t be open in time for Christmas, here’s why

        Premium Content Bypass won’t be open in time for Christmas, here’s why

        News COUNCIL explains why bypass won’t open before summer holidays, as planned.

        YOUR SAY: Which Lismore Christmas tree reigned supreme?

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Which Lismore Christmas tree reigned supreme?

        News FIND out which council Christmas tree topped our readers’ list.

        34 artists show off their works, studios, creative processes

        34 artists show off their works, studios, creative processes

        News THE Open Studios art trail is on again this weekend, and it’s a rare opportunity to...