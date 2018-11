A man has been transported to Townsville Hospital with serious injuries after falling through a glass door.

Paramedics responded to a trauma incident in Wulguru just after 4am this morning.

An ambulance was called to a private residence after the man reportedly fell through the glass door and sustained serious lacerations to his arms.

The man was transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.